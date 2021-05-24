Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Man in court facing string of charges over Elgin shopping centre disturbance

By Karen Roberts
May 24, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: May 24, 2021, 6:33 pm
© JASPERIMAGEPolice and ambulance were called to the scene at the St Giles Centre.
A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges in connection with a disturbance at a north-east shopping centre.

Liam Forsyth appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in relation to an incident at the St Giles Centre in Elgin yesterday.

The 28-year-old, whose general address was given as Elgin, is charged with having a blade in a public place.

