Man in court facing string of charges over Elgin shopping centre disturbance

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges in connection with a disturbance at a north-east shopping centre.

Liam Forsyth appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in relation to an incident at the St Giles Centre in Elgin yesterday.

The 28-year-old, whose general address was given as Elgin, is charged with having a blade in a public place.