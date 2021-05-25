Woman given fixed penalty notice after three-car crash on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 22-year-old woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice after a three-car crash on the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, which resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

The 37-year-old was transported from the scene of the incident, near Brodie on the section of road between Forres and Nairn, to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and was later discharged.

Police were initially called to the scene at around 5.15pm, and the affected section of road was closed in both directions for a short period until the vehicles were cleared.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A96 at Brodie around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 25 May.

“A 22-year-old woman has been issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with road traffic offences.”