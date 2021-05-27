New safety measures introduced at Kinloss Primary after boy is hit by a car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New measures have been introduced at Kinloss Primary School to help pupils get there safely.

A nine-year-old boy was recently hit by a car outside the school as he headed home.

He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and suffered a minor strain, but was kept off school to recover.

A 68-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A multi-agency meeting was held to address road safety concerns, with representatives from the school, police, Moray Council, parents, and local community leaders attending.

It was confirmed that the school has already introduced new measures to keep children safe as they crossed the busy B9089 road.

They include helping the kids locate different entrances and exits from the primary school which will include working with the 39 Engineer Regiment who will open up access for them.

Their base is right beside the school.

In addition, the hedges will be shorn down to allow for better visibility, and the amount of kids squeezing out an exit will be limited.

Reaction

Moray MP Douglas Ross welcomed the news but said that installing school crossing patrollers was the key to solving the safety issues.

He said: “The recent accident involving one of the pupils from Kinloss Primary raised many serious concerns.

“While we were all relieved that the pupil did not sustain serious injuries there is no doubt that the situation would have been far worse if it had not been for the quick thinking of another parent who pulled the boy back from the road.

“I’m pleased that the police and the council have quickly looked into this, and the school has already introduced new measures to improve the safety of pupils leaving the school.

“The meeting discussed a range of further proposals which I hope can be taken forward as quickly as possible.”

Lack of school crossing patrollers

One of the biggest issues for Moray is the lack of school crossing patrollers, which were axed in 2019 as part of budget savings.

A petition has been launched to improve the crossing in Kinloss following the incident that involved a boy being hit by a car.

Mr Ross called on a discussion to bring back school crossing patrollers to be quickened up, as the parents want them to return.

He added: “However, I’m concerned the discussion about the reintroduction of a school crossing patroller has not progressed as quickly as other matters.

“Speaking with parents, I know a safe crossing is their number one priority and I will continue to urge Moray Council to provide this as that will not only help to control traffic in front of the school, but it will also improve the safety for pupils and their families coming to, and going from, Kinloss Primary.

“This accident must serve as an urgent call to improve the situation for pupils crossing the road and I believe the reintroduction of a school crossing patroller is the best way to address the safety concerns that have been highlighted at Kinloss Primary School, to compliment the measures already taken by the school.”

Calls for wider safety review outside Moray’s schools

Meanwhile, Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead has written to the council and Police Scotland asking them to carry out a wider review of road safety at schools across Moray.

He is seeking a meeting with the council’s chief executive and local Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson after being contacted by concerned parents.

Mr Lochhead said: “Parents from many of our local schools have expressed real concerns about traffic speed and the safety of children crossing the road to get to school and I’m keen to ensure that those concerns are looked at seriously by the authorities.

“I think it would be fair to say that the incident at Kinloss has led to an increase in concerns locally and understandably parents are looking for assurances that appropriate road safety measures are in place at all of our schools to minimise the risk of harm to local children.

“I hope that the police and the council will agree to meet with me in the coming weeks to discuss concerns in our local communities.”