Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Boris Johnson’s UK flag-inspired plane made a fleeting visit to RAF Lossiemouth today.

The huge Voyager aircraft was decked out in red, white and blue colours last year to help the government on overseas missions.

The plane includes a VIP section to transport dignitaries and members of the royal family to all corners of the globe.

However, it is also a working RAF aircraft with its principal role being to provide air-to-air refuelling.

What was the plane doing at RAF Lossiemouth?

The plane, which is christened Vespina, has been used previously to provide support to Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth on scrambles to track potential intruders.

Voyager aircraft, which are more commonly dark grey, are also used to transport personnel between bases.

Vespina took off from its home base of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire shortly before 9am this morning to fly north to Lossiemouth.

It landed in Moray at about 10.30am and took off again about an hour later to make the return flight back to where it came from, landing shortly after 1pm.

A spokeswoman for RAF Lossiemouth said: “The Voyager ZZ336 (aka Vespina), landed at RAF Lossiemouth this morning to conduct routine training for the crew onboard as it is important they practice their procedures in varied locations.

“Since the £75 million runway resurfacing took place last year, RAF Lossiemouth has been able to accept larger and heavier aircraft at the base enabling a more diverse way of operating.

“In the upcoming months we should see a wide array of aircraft using our base as a staging post for both deployments and exercises. Vespina may be back!”