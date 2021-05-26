Johnston’s of Elgin to feature in latest episode of ITV4’s Made in Britain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A centuries old cashmere manufacturer in Moray will give customers a rare glimpse behind the scenes in a new documentary.

Johnston’s of Elgin, the UK’s largest producer of luxury cashmere and fine woollens, will feature in ITV4’s Made in Britain documentary series.

The show, which is a celebration of British manufacturing – from the mass produced to the hand crafted – will show how the company makes its iconic knitwear from its Scottish mills in Elgin and Hawick.

Centuries old history

Chief executive Simon Cotton said he looked forward to showcasing the inner workings of Johnston’s of Elgin.

He said: “In this predominantly digital age, it’s easy to lose sight of the skill and personal touches that go into making the highest quality clothing and accessories and we’re looking forward to watching our special processes on the small screen this week during ITV4’s latest episode of Made in Britain.

“Throughout our 224-year history we had stayed true to sustainability and slow luxury.

“Our unique craftsmanship and commitment to innovation sets us apart from other brands and it all happens here on British soil.

“At Johnston’s of Elgin, maintaining skills in our communities is a major commitment and by ensuring our products are made with the finest fibres, without rushing the process, our customers can be sure their purchases will last a lifetime.”

A rare glimpse behind the scenes

Established in 1797, the luxury cashmere firm is one of the last few remaining vertical mills in the UK.

The firm has 100 workers who have been with them for 20 years or more and 100 apprentices to keep the tradition going.

In the latest segment of ITV4 documentary, viewers will learn how Johnsons of Elgin’s iconic products are made, from fibre to finished product.

Narrated by actor Tim Healey, the series is a tribute to the army of makers, inventors that makes Britain the manufacturing powerhouse it is.

The Duchess China from Stoke on Trent, Parsons seafood from Wales and Gibsons Jigsaws from Surrey also features on the series.

World-renowned experts in their field

Chairwoman Jenny Urquhart, who appears in the programme, said they are dedicated to continuing the legacy of the Moray business.

She said: “We were the first to take Cashmere into Scotland in 1851 and the rest is history.

“We have become the world experts at processing Cashmere from the raw fibre all the way through to the finished product. We are very proud that everything we do is made here in Scotland.

“We have this long-term vision, it’s very much about adding value with each generation but it’s about the whole of the Johnston’s of Elgin family. With our apprenticeship programme we want to have the skills to enable people to be here for the next 200 years as well.”

Viewers can watch the Made in Britain on ITV4 tomorrow at 8pm.