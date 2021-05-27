Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
‘He ruined my 10-year-old’s Christmas’: Courier driver fined after stealing Xbox destined to be present

By David Mackay
May 27, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: May 27, 2021, 8:17 pm
Dean Reeves.

A furious mother has revealed how a north-east courier driver ruined her 10-year-old’s Christmas by stealing his Xbox.

Lisa Morrison had been making preparations for months to beat the rush and secure her son Gordon one of the coveted new Series X consoles, which were exchanging hands for double their value ahead of the festive season.

However, despite receiving a slip to say the in-demand item had been delivered, it never appeared.

