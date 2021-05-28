Patients at Dr Gray’s Hospital moved due to legionella risk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Patients at Dr Gray’s Hospital have been moved amid concerns about a legionella risk.

Water quality tests have been carried out at the Elgin unit as part of redevelopment work being done.

Results have revealed a risk of legionella, but NHS Grampian has stressed no cases have been detected to date.

The affected area of the hospital has now been closed to patients and staff for an investigation to examine the risk.

What is being done at Dr Gray’s to minimise risk?

The legionella risk at Dr Gray’s Hospital has led to patients on the first floor on Ward 7, which provides medical care for older patients, being moved to other parts of the hospital for care.

Meanwhile, ground floor offices housing teams of physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians have been cordoned off with staff moving to other parts of the complex.

The disruption is expected to lead to some appointments being rescheduled with patients affected to be contacted directly.

Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said: “I know this move will cause inconvenience and disruption for patients, their families, and staff alike.

“However, the safety of everyone in Dr Gray’s Hospital must be a priority. Until we can properly understand and deal with this water quality issue, this is the best course of action.

“I want to reassure both patients and their families that care will continue to be delivered, throughout the hospital, to the same high standard.

“We will be in contact directly with those affected to advise where in the hospital they will be accommodated.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “Clearly patient safety is absolutely essential, so although this decision may cause some concern amongst patients and staff, it seems the right decision to move patients from Ward 7 to another part of the hospital until these water quality issues are resolved.

“I’m sure Ward 7 patients will continue to receive excellent care from the dedicated staff at Dr Gray’s.

“I would only urge NHS Grampian to work to resolve these issues as quickly as possible to minimise disruption for everyone affected.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “Thankfully, no cases have been found in patients or staff working in Ward 7, or in the other departments, but given Ward 7 is an acute elderly admissions ward this is still very concerning for patients, their families and the staff.

“I hope that the investigation into the water supply can be completed quickly, with appropriate action taken to ensure that patients and staff can safely return to Ward 7 as soon as possible.”

What is legionella?

Legionella bacteria can grow in water supplies that have not been used for long periods as well as air conditioning systems, humidifiers and hot tubs.

Becoming infected can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaire’s disease, which is a form of pneumonia.

However, cases of the lung infection are not common in Scotland with cases usually linked to travel overseas.

Health and safety laws exist for employers and landlords to take steps to minimise the risk of the bacteria growing.