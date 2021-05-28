Predatory paedophile who bribed victims with sweets jailed for 17 years

A high-risk north-east “predatory paedophile” who raped and sexually abused five girls has been locked up for 17 years.
Albert Bremner, 58, who was already subject to an order for lifelong restriction for previous sex abuse offences, was found guilty after a trial last month.
The offences took place in the north-east between 1993 and 2005 – with two of his victims only six years old at the time of his offences.
