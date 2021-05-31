Tuesday, June 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Speyside whisky region: Drop in deep-pocketed foreign visitors sparks cry for help

By Donna MacAllister
May 31, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: May 31, 2021, 6:10 pm
Richard Lochhead MSP. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Predictions of a domestic tourism boom may compensate for the steep drop in high-spending overseas tourists to Speyside whisky region but Government support is crucial, says Moray’s MSP Richard Lochhead.

Posing for pictures at Craigellachie Bridge in the heart of the country’s whisky region, the region’s long-serving MSP says Covid-19 is likely to deter high-spending overseas tourists.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead.

They flock in huge numbers to Moray and Speyside’s whisky distilleries, massively boosting the local economy.

He hopes this loss can be partly offset by an increase in domestic tourism, with British residents opting to holiday in the UK instead.

