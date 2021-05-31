Speyside whisky region: Drop in deep-pocketed foreign visitors sparks cry for help

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Predictions of a domestic tourism boom may compensate for the steep drop in high-spending overseas tourists to Speyside whisky region but Government support is crucial, says Moray’s MSP Richard Lochhead.

Posing for pictures at Craigellachie Bridge in the heart of the country’s whisky region, the region’s long-serving MSP says Covid-19 is likely to deter high-spending overseas tourists.

They flock in huge numbers to Moray and Speyside’s whisky distilleries, massively boosting the local economy.

He hopes this loss can be partly offset by an increase in domestic tourism, with British residents opting to holiday in the UK instead.