Moray schools fly the flag for Pride month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Secondary schools in Moray are flying the flag for equality to mark Pride month.

Students expressed their wish to erect the rainbow flag to celebrate equality and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

The flag will fly at schools across the region for the next four weeks, as well as at Moray Council’s HQ in Elgin to mark pride month.

Commitment to inclusivity

The move was endorsed by Moray Council’s equalities champion, Councillor Shona Morrison.

She said: “I’m delighted that Moray high schools will begin flying the Pride flag tomorrow to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month. Schools should be places which embrace diversity and promote inclusivity and offer each pupil a sense of belonging and acceptance.

“I’m incredibly proud of the young people who have organised the flag flying and look forward to seeing pictures from around Moray.”

Wellbeing, equality and inclusion is promoted under the Curriculum for Excellence and as part of the self-evaluation by pupils in ‘How good is our school?’ high quality practice.

Speyside High flying the flag

S6 Speyside High School pupil, Zoe, spoke of her pride at promoting the cause at her school.

She said: “My time at Speyside has ended with me seeing a massive Pride flag hanging in our school, I feel noticed.

“Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.

“It’s important for us as a community to recognise everyone no matter their gender, sexuality, religion or race. I’m happy knowing that my school is on the right road to equality.”

Tricia Goodbrand, head teacher of Speyside High, added: “We pride ourselves on an ethos of care, and to be able to fly the Pride flag in a central part of the school underlines our commitment to inclusivity and support for all within the LGBTQ+ community, and everyone in the Speyside High School community.”