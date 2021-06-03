High levels of Covid found in waste-water testing in Forres

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Routine waste-water testing in Forres has shown higher than normal levels of Covid present.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) carry out routine waste-water tests to get an indication of the presence of the virus in each area.

They aim to detect traces of the virus’ RNA, a genetic footprint which can be measured in waste-water even after the virus has begun to breakdown.

It is hoped that this surveillance will help pinpoint hotspots and preventing future lockdowns.

During one of these routine tests it was discovered that Forres has “higher than normal” levels of coronavirus present. It is not yet clear how this will impact case numbers in the town.

Shantini Paranjothy, consultant in public health for NHS Grampian, is urging residents to get tested for the virus even if they are showing no symptoms.

She said: “We carry out waste-water testing throughout the Grampian region because it can give us an early warning sign and help us stop Covid in its tracks. This is exactly what we have in Forres and I am calling on people in the town to take action.

“We know that one in three people with Covid do not have any symptoms and, as a result, could be putting friends, family, or work colleagues at risk without even realising. Taking a lateral flow device test, ideally twice a week, helps us spot these cases quickly and offer all the necessary support to self-isolate.”

Lateral flow device tests can be ordered here.