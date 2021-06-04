Breakfast booze binge: Drunk dad trashed bedroom with hockey stick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A hockey stick-wielding dad who trashed his bedroom and punched walls after getting drunk at breakfast time has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

Jaroslav Vicek, 40, admitted causing fear and alarm to his former partner by ranting, shouting and swearing at their home in Dalvey, near Forres, as well as trashing a room with a hockey stick.

The dad-of-one appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court today, where the court heard how the self-employed contractor left the house to go to work on April 4, only to change his mind at 8am and return home to begin drinking.

‘He proceeded to pick up a hockey stick’

Depute fiscal Rowena Carlton said he then left the house to buy more alcohol before a disturbance occurred when his ex-partner went to check on him.

“This led to the accused beginning to rant, shout and swear from within his room,” he said.

“He then proceeded to pick up a hockey stick and begin to hit it on the bedroom floor causing damage.

“The complainer attended at his door and saw him striking the door with a hockey stick and punching the walls.”

After being subjected to more shouting and abuse, Vicek’s ex-partner sought refuge at a neighbour’s house and police were called.

He later acted in an “aggressive and obstructive” manner towards police officers at Elgin Police Station, “tensing himself up” when he was being searched.

‘Entirely unacceptable behaviour’

Vicek’s defence agent, Stephen Carty, said his client had consumed “a lot of alcohol” prior to the offences and could not pinpoint what caused him to go on the destructive frenzy.

He added: “He cannot explain what triggered his reaction but ultimately he accepts he acted in a very inappropriate way whilst within the house he shares with his ex-partner.

“His ex-partner thereafter went to a neighbour’s address to ask them to call the police. Mr Vicek accepts his language towards the complainer in the charge and his conduct thereafter was entirely unacceptable.”

The court also heard how Vicek’s relationship with his former partner had ended a “considerable period of time ago” but the pair lived together, along with their son, for “convenience”.

Sentencing

He has since moved out of the family home and gave the court a new address of Hainings North, Forres.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov deferred sentence until December 2.