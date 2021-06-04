Friday, June 4th 2021 Show Links
Drink-driver drove wrong way down street while more than six times the limit

By Kathryn Wylie
June 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: June 4, 2021, 11:48 am
© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT MediaAndrzej Bartoszcyk leaves Elgin Sheriff Court.
Background reports have been ordered on a man who drove while more than six times the drink driving limit.

Andrzej Bartoszcyk was pulled over by police who saw him driving erratically and on the opposite side of the carriageway on Mannachie Road.

He admitted that charge at Elgin Sherrif Court, where a not guilty plea to a second charge of causing another driver to take “evasive action” before he collided with them, was accepted by the Crown.

More than six times the legal limit

The 47-year-old gave a breathalyser reading of 137mg of alcohol in 100milliletres, the legal limit being 22, after the incident on October 15.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered background reports and a restriction of liberty assessment and banned Bartoszcyk, of Twinning Link, Forres, from driving until he is sentenced on July 15.