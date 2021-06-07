Married man caught by paedophile hunters escapes jail sentence

A 48-year-old married man has escaped a jail sentence despite trying to lure young girls into sending him indecent photographs of themselves.
Kevin Johnston was snared by a paedophile hunting group that had posed as underage teenagers on the internet.
Johnston, from Forres, sent them videos of himself carrying out a sex act whilst he was at work and at home.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe