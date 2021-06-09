Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin’s Cooper Park has been reimagined in Minecraft as part of a competition to design the future of the beauty spot.

Moray Council is currently drawing up a new vision for the area and has enlisted the support of under 18s to help.

Part of the masterplan includes a new inclusive play park, an expanded skate park, a boulder park and revamped sports pavilion.

And youngsters have already been having their say on what they want to see as part of the project.

Minecraft vision of Cooper Park’s future

Entries submitted already as part of the competition show Cooper Park reimagined in Minecraft.

The vision shows the existing pond revitalised with a bridge leading to the island and a zip wire towering over the landmarks.

Other suggestions have included remote control boats for children to play with, a giant slide that splashes into water and a dinosaur-themed park.

Bucking broncos and colourful “spinny things” have also been surprise suggestions

Bike tracks and running tracks have generally proved popular with children who have already submitted their entries.

What part of Cooper Park is being revamped?

‘Parts of Cooper Park could do with revamp’

The drive to revamp Cooper Park is part of a wider masterplan to breathe new life into the town centre.

Refurbishments to Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge are also planned amid hopes to bring derelict buildings back into use.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Cooper Park is massively well used for leisure and sports and attracts children and adults alike.

“There are parts of the park that work really well and others that could do with being revamped, updated or changed.

“We want to hear what everybody has to say about what they want to see there.”

How can you have your say?

The deadline for entries to the design competition for children has been extended to June 26 to coincide with the end of the school term.

Entries can be drawn, made in Minecraft or with Lego or Meccano or by using a photo collage.

Entry forms can be found on the Moray Council website here. Winners receive Elgin Bid gift cards and play equipment for their school.