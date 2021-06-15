Complaints of teenagers gathering in large groups in Buckie sparks police appeal

Police in Buckie are asking for the help of parents and guardians of teenagers following complaints of large gatherings in the area.

Large groups of youths have been gathering at Linzee Gordon Park, Buckie High School and Victoria Bowling Club in recent weeks.

Officers have had to deal with a number of teenagers in relation to underage drinking, drug use and antisocial behaviour.

The North East Police Division is now asking adults to be aware of what their children are doing when they are outside the home. They are also reminding young people not to gather in large groups or act in an antisocial manner.

Directed patrols continue to take place in the Buckie area.