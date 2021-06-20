Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Elgin

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash that left one on its side.

The incident happened on Main Street, New Elgin at about 1pm today.

A black Ford Fiesta overturned after colliding with a red Dacia Sandero. The roof was badly crumpled while the off-side tyre of the other car looked badly damaged.

Police confirmed one woman was taken to hospital.

The road, part of the A941 Elgin to Rothes stretch, was blocked for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.