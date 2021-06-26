Sunday, June 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Ballindalloch Post Office re-opens following facelift

By Michelle Henderson
June 26, 2021, 12:27 pm Updated: June 27, 2021, 10:49 am
© Jason Hedges/ PRESS AND JOURNALNew owners of Ballindalloch Post Office Dolina Thomson and her husband Eddie.
New owners of Ballindalloch Post Office Dolina Thomson and her husband Eddie.

A Moray post office has reopened under new management following an extensive renovation of the property.

Ballindalloch Post Office was temporarily closed to the public as developers worked to modernise the premises at Ballindalloch Shop.

The refurbishment was undertaken by new postmaster Dolina Thomson with aims of creating a modern open plan retail environment.

Mrs Thomson and her husband Eddie run both the Post Office and shop.

The branch has now reopened its doors, offering Post Office services at the retail counter.

© Supplied by Post Office The Moray branch was temporarily closed for a short time to modernise the premises.
© Supplied by Post Office New postmaster Dolina Thomson and her husband Eddie Thomson at Ballindalloch Post Office.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, thanked the public for their cooperation.
He said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it was necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The branch will now be open earlier on weekdays from 7am until 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Read more:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal