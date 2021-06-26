Ballindalloch Post Office re-opens following facelift

A Moray post office has reopened under new management following an extensive renovation of the property.

Ballindalloch Post Office was temporarily closed to the public as developers worked to modernise the premises at Ballindalloch Shop.

The refurbishment was undertaken by new postmaster Dolina Thomson with aims of creating a modern open plan retail environment.

Mrs Thomson and her husband Eddie run both the Post Office and shop.

The branch has now reopened its doors, offering Post Office services at the retail counter.

© Supplied by Post Office © Supplied by Post Office

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, thanked the public for their cooperation.

He said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it was necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The branch will now be open earlier on weekdays from 7am until 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Read more: