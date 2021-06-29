Water warning issued in Moray and Highlands ahead of peak tourist season

Scottish Water has issued a supplies warning in Moray and the Highlands amid concerns a shortage could arise in the summer.

The authority was already pumping directly from the River Spey to supplement borehole stocks from Badentinan but dry weather means the river is already running low.

Meanwhile, levels are being monitored in three areas on Lewis while demand is also high across Skye and Lochalsh.

However, with school holidays now starting demand is expected to increase.

What can you do to help?

Drought warnings have been issued in Moray in previous years due to prolonged spells of dry weather.

Scottish Water hopes it can avert a similar situation again by urging residents and visitors to act more efficiently already.

We're asking local residents and visitors in parts of @HighlandCouncil, @MorayCouncil and @cne_siar to help our local teams maintain supplies and protect the environment by using water efficiently 💦🌞😎. More at: https://t.co/T7zaBeGR5R pic.twitter.com/IhuMo3gveN — Scottish Water North (@ScotWaterNorth) June 29, 2021

Advice includes taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, using a watering can instead of a hose and using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded.

The rise in visitors to rural communities can cause demand to rise “significantly” during the peak tourist season.

Current coronavirus restrictions are expected to be eased next month, which could encourage more people to visit tourist locations.

Warnings have been issued the north and north-east may also experience more droughts in the future due to climate change.

Busy summer expected across north

Scottish Water has encouraged residents in Moray and the Highlands to begin to act more efficiently now to ensure supplies can be maintained longer.

Chief operating officer Peter Farrer said: “We encourage our customers in Moray to be more water efficient this summer and throughout the year, for the benefit of maintaining supplies, protecting a precious natural resource by reducing water wastage, and keeping more water in our natural environment, all while helping to reduce our carbon footprint.

“With a busy summer underway, we are asking visitors and year-round residents to be mindful of the challenge that inefficient use of water can pose for our infrastructure and the local environment.

“Our local teams are working hard to help communities welcome back visitors safely. By taking extra care of our water and the wider environment that it is drawn from, we can all play a part in enabling them to flourish this summer and for many years to come.”