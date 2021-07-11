Update: A96 reopens after crash near Nairn

A one-vehicle crash led to the closure of the A96 between Forres and Nairn on Sunday.

Police have been contacted for more information this morning and there will be an update.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene of the incident which happened shortly before 7pm.

A spokeswoman for fire and rescue said: “We received a call at around 7pm and three appliances headed out to the scene where police and ambulance teams were in attendance.

“Crews took with them hydraulic cutting equipment and small tools.”

More to follow.