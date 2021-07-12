Tributes flood in as ‘one-in-a-million’ mum, 41, who died in A96 crash named locally

The family of a mother who died following a crash on the A96 near Nairn have paid tribute online, calling her “one in a million”.

The 41-year-old, named locally as Kelly Smith, was involved in a one-vehicle crash at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn.

On Facebook, her husband Graham Smith wrote: “Well it’s starting to slowly sink in that I won’t be able to see your smile hold u close or hear u speak love u always and forever my beautiful wife and mum fly high and fly free.”

Her daughter, Kelsey Fraser, also shared a touching tribute online, writing: “Can’t believe I’m writing this… sleep tight mum, I will always love you.

“You were the rebel but still the coolest and best mum with the kindest heart, you really were one in a million.

“The only comfort I have is that your reunited with nana, take care of each other. Life already sucks without you Kelly Smith.”

Many people have paid tribute to “one-of-a-kind” Mrs Smith, from Forres, since the news was announced and shared condolence messages to her family.

One woman wrote: “Absolutely heartbreaking for Kelly’s family, thinking of you all at this difficult time. She will be a big miss to the town, she was certainly a live wire. RIP Kelly go be with your mum again.”

Another woman added: “Sending all Kelly’s family and friends lots of love. Kelly you were one of a kind and you’ll be missed by many. RIP ma Forres quine.”

And another said: “Shine bright quine, thinking of your loved ones, Forres has a lot of hurting hearts.”

Police appeal

The incident took place at around 7pm on Sunday, July 11 on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash or those who may have dash-cam footage to assist with inquiries.

Police Sergeant David Miller, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances.

“Sadly the female driver died and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for just over six hours and diversions were in place. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of 11 July.”