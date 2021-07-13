Two men taken to hospital following serious crash on A97

Two men were taken to hospital following a serious road crash on the A97 between Huntly and Aberchirder on Monday.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Amarok truck and one passenger, both 22, were travelling south before the crash on the A97 near Westertown Farm.

Police received reports of the one vehicle crash at around 9.30pm on July 12 and closed the road while collision investigators conducted inquiries.

Officers are now appealing for any information from witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in any motorists with dash cams, perhaps you captured the image of the truck before the crash, if you have any information, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 3806 of July 12.