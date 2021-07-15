Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

These brightly-coloured benches are dividing public opinion in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 15, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 3:23 pm
These multi-coloured benches in Elgin town centre have caused a stir.
These multi-coloured benches in Elgin town centre have caused a stir.

Elgin Community Council has criticised online comments made on new seating in the town centre.

Five brightly-coloured picnic benches have been placed along the High Street by Elgin Business Improvement District – one on the grassed area next to the roundabout with Alexandra Road, three on the pedestrianised section and another on the square opposite the Muckle Cross bar.

However, more then 300 people agreed with statements made on social media calling the seats ugly and a waste of money.

At a meeting of the community council on Tuesday, chairman Alastair Kennedy said he felt the comments were unnecessary.

He said: “I honestly think the more seating the better.

The unusual dandy lion statue in Elgin has its detractors. Picture by Gordon Lennox.

“They brighten the place up in addition to the new seating with planters on the corner of High Street and North Street.

“Some of the comments have been toxic, and the benches are much more practical than that statue of the Dandy Lion.”

Fellow community councillor Steve Christy added: “Going by the amount of people I’ve seen using them I would say they’re needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal