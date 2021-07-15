These brightly-coloured benches are dividing public opinion in Elgin

Elgin Community Council has criticised online comments made on new seating in the town centre.

Five brightly-coloured picnic benches have been placed along the High Street by Elgin Business Improvement District – one on the grassed area next to the roundabout with Alexandra Road, three on the pedestrianised section and another on the square opposite the Muckle Cross bar.

However, more then 300 people agreed with statements made on social media calling the seats ugly and a waste of money.

At a meeting of the community council on Tuesday, chairman Alastair Kennedy said he felt the comments were unnecessary.

He said: “I honestly think the more seating the better.

“They brighten the place up in addition to the new seating with planters on the corner of High Street and North Street.

“Some of the comments have been toxic, and the benches are much more practical than that statue of the Dandy Lion.”

Fellow community councillor Steve Christy added: “Going by the amount of people I’ve seen using them I would say they’re needed.”