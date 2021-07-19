Coastguards dealing with unexploded bomb found on Roseisle Beach

As people flocked to the coast to catch some rays this weekend an unexploded bomb was found on a popular beach in Moray.

On Sunday (July 18), an unexploded bomb was discovered on Roseisle Beach.

Police confirmed that they were made aware of the ordinance by the Coastguard who are dealing with the incident.

The popular beach has been cordoned off while teams deal with the unexploded bomb.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard agency said: “Just before 10.30am yesterday (July 18) the Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to a suspected ordnance on Roseisle Beach.

“A cordon has been set up and maintained by the coastguard rescue team until the arrival of an explosive ordinance disposal team today.”

Bombs and other explosives can often wash up on Scottish shores.

There was another alert on Sunday of an item that was thought be be a war explosive that had washed up on an Orkney beach.

Police scrambled coastguard teams to investigate the device, however, it was discovered that it was harmless.