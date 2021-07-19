Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Coastguards dealing with unexploded bomb found on Roseisle Beach

By Lauren Taylor
July 19, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 1:37 pm
Roseisle Beach, Moray
As people flocked to the coast to catch some rays this weekend an unexploded bomb was found on a popular beach in Moray.

On Sunday (July 18), an unexploded bomb was discovered on Roseisle Beach.

Police confirmed that they were made aware of the ordinance by the Coastguard who are dealing with the incident.

The popular beach has been cordoned off while teams deal with the unexploded bomb.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard agency said: “Just before 10.30am yesterday (July 18) the Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to a suspected ordnance on Roseisle Beach.

“A cordon has been set up and maintained by the coastguard rescue team until the arrival of an explosive ordinance disposal team today.”

Bombs and other explosives can often wash up on Scottish shores.

There was another alert on Sunday of an item that was thought be be a war explosive that had washed up on an Orkney beach.

Police scrambled coastguard teams to investigate the device, however, it was discovered that it was harmless.

