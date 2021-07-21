McDonald’s staff self-isolating after Covid outbreak at Elgin restaurant

Seven members of staff from McDonald’s in Elgin are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

The fast food restaurant will remain open to customers in the meantime.

McDonald’s has said a deep clean was carried out after the outbreak was discovered.

A spokesman for the fast food chain said: “Seven employees at our Elgin restaurant have tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

“As soon as we were informed, the restaurant was given an enhanced clean as a precaution.

“We have contacted all restaurant employees, as well as Public Health Scotland.

“We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser.”

The restaurant is located in Linkwood Place, close to the A96 on the east side of the town.

NHS Grampian has been informed about the outbreak.

A spokeswoman for the health authority said: “We are aware of a small number of cases of Covid-19 associated with a branch of McDonald’s in Elgin.

“We are providing the usual support and guidance on self-isolation.”

Covid cases in Moray

The Press and Journal reported yesterday that vaccine nurses had been temporarily relocated to provide additional support at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

This comes as the hospital faces a staffing issue due to increasing community cases of Covid-19.

Sick leave, planned holidays and a backlog of routine care have also played a part.

However, health bosses insist it will not have a negative impact on the vaccination programme in Moray.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We have released a small number of staff, comprising of nurses and healthcare support workers, from the vaccination programme to provide additional support at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“This is for a limited period and will not have a negative impact on the vaccination programme in Moray.

“The Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre remains open seven days a week for booked appointments and drop-in vaccinations.”