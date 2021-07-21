Duck, duck, duck, duck… books! Moray mobile library visited by four feathered friends

Moray mobile library has been visited by some unlikely book-lovers – a small group of ducklings.

The four young birds had a look around the facility earlier today, as it went travelling around the Drybridge area.

A member of staff took a picture of the brood and posted it on social media, where it has been causing a bit of a stir.

We love welcoming new customers to all of our libraries but the Mobile Library had some rather special very new visitors today 😀 pic.twitter.com/ax3RSpgsmu — @librariesmoray (@librariesmoray) July 21, 2021

The mobile library offers free access to books to people in Moray who may live too far from a permanent library building, or who are unable to visit one for another reason.

Having welcomed in human bookworms as well as ducklings just south of Buckie today, the library will travel over to serve people in Grange and Abbeyvale Nursing Home in Elgin tomorrow.