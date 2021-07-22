Clothes shop boss Dorothy Jack cleared of selling knock-off goods

A businesswoman today spoke of her “sheer relief” after being cleared of knowingly selling counterfeit designer gear at her two north-east clothes stores.

Trading standards officers claimed sandals, purses and handbags on sale at Dorothy Jack’s shops in Peterhead and Keith broke the trademarks of big-name fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Gucci and Kipling.

Speaking after a sheriff cleared her of all charges, the 59-year-old said it has been “two-and-a-half years of absolute misery”.