Clothes shop boss Dorothy Jack cleared of selling knock-off goods

By Kathryn Wylie
July 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 8:10 pm
Dorothy Jack appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
A businesswoman today spoke of her “sheer relief” after being cleared of knowingly selling counterfeit designer gear at her two north-east clothes stores.

Trading standards officers claimed sandals, purses and handbags on sale at Dorothy Jack’s shops in Peterhead and Keith broke the trademarks of big-name fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Gucci and Kipling.

Speaking after a sheriff cleared her of all charges, the 59-year-old said it has been “two-and-a-half years of absolute misery”.

