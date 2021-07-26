Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Missing Elgin man Alan Reid traced safe and well

By Craig Munro
July 26, 2021, 6:59 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 9:11 am
To go with story by Craig Munro. Alan Reid has been reported missing from Elgin. Picture shows; Alan Reid. Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 26/07/2021
To go with story by Craig Munro. Alan Reid has been reported missing from Elgin. Picture shows; Alan Reid. Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 26/07/2021

Elgin man Alan Reid, who had last been seen yesterday evening, has been traced safe and well by police.

The 67-year-old was previously last sighted at around 5.30pm on Harrison Terrace in the Moray town’s Bishopmill area.

A tweet from the North East Police account said: “Many thanks to everyone who shared or commented on our post.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]