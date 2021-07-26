News / Moray Missing Elgin man Alan Reid traced safe and well By Craig Munro July 26, 2021, 6:59 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 9:11 am To go with story by Craig Munro. Alan Reid has been reported missing from Elgin. Picture shows; Alan Reid. Elgin, Moray. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 26/07/2021 Elgin man Alan Reid, who had last been seen yesterday evening, has been traced safe and well by police. The 67-year-old was previously last sighted at around 5.30pm on Harrison Terrace in the Moray town’s Bishopmill area. A tweet from the North East Police account said: “Many thanks to everyone who shared or commented on our post.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close