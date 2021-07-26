Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Moray

A96 reopened after 10 hours following crash between Keith and Huntly

By Ellie Milne
July 26, 2021, 9:04 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 6:23 am
The A96 was closed for 10 hours for investigations to be done.
Police and fire services have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Keith and Huntly.

The emergency services received reports of the crash at around 7.35pm on Monday, July 26.

The road was closed in both directions at the time of the crash and only reopened at about 5.45am the following morning.

No details are known about the condition of those involved in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash involving two vehicles which happened on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at around 7.35pm on Monday, 26 July, 2021.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

A spokeswoman from the fire service said: “There are two appliances at the scene, one from Keith and one from Huntly.

“There is no equipment in use at the moment. Appliances are still at the scene.”

 

