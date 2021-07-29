Bring on the steak bakes! First Greggs store to open in Elgin

While Greggs has expanded to almost every high street in the country, Elgin has always remained off their radar – until now.

Soon the sausage roll giant will open its first store in Moray after becoming commonplace in town centres and service stations across the UK.

The bakery chain has begun advertising for staff, saying they are required “urgently” with start dates from next month.

Elgin will be the furthest north Greggs has ventured.

Where will the Elgin Greggs be?

The new Greggs is poised to open next to the Travelodge at the Elgin Business Park on the eastern outskirts of the town.

It will be part of a new Esso petrol station development spearheaded by Euro Garages.

The complex, which is currently under construction, is next to the Travelodge on the eastern approach to the town on the A96 Aberdeen road.

However, Greggs is not the only new takeaway expected to open at the Elgin Business Park site.

Plans approved by Moray Council show signage has also been approved for a Subway and Krispy Kreme store alongside a Starbucks drive-thru.

Meanwhile, another Greggs is being prepared at the existing Esso petrol station near Dr Gray’s Hospital on the A96 Inverness road.

Business concerns in Elgin

Concerns were raised by Elgin Community Council when the plans were submitted in early 2018 about the potential impact on the town centre.

Bakeries including Ashers and Harry Gow, which are run by Highland families, already operate within Elgin.

Elgin Community Council wrote to planners to highlight the potential impact on existing businesses of the out-of-town store.

However, officials decided that any effect would be “minimal”.

In a report, planning officer Iain Drummond added: “Whilst the petrol station will have a high footfall it is accepted that this type of use would be unlikely to be accommodated within the town centre.

“It is recognised that the location of such uses must be based on the needs of road users to journey safely, including rest stops.

“It is accepted that such sites require high volumes of passing traffic and good visibility. It is accepted that the retail element is ancillary to the petrol sales.”