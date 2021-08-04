Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Speyside distillery wins approval for its plan to build two new whisky warehouses

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 4, 2021, 12:41 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 12:46 pm
Glenfarclas Distillery will have two new whisky warehouses.
Glenfarclas Distillery will have two new whisky warehouses.

The go-ahead has been given for two whisky warehouses at a Speyside distillery.

Glenfarclas Distillery in Ballindalloch was given approval for the buildings at a meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee on Tuesday. 

Members unanimously agreed the planning application offered an acceptable departure from the Moray development plan.

That was based on the grounds that the economic benefit of the warehouses outweighed them being built outwith the Glenfarclas rural group boundary.

The distillery was described as a “huge bonus” to the local economy.

Council planning officers had recommended the application’s approval.

Forres Conservative councillor Claire Feaver was uneasy about the location of the buildings within the River Spey special landscape area.

She said: “I’m quite concerned that we seem to be happy to depart from the development plan.

“Is there anywhere else these warehouses can go that is within the boundary and will not impact on the special landscape area?” 

Planning officer Richard Smith advised there was no other suitable ground capable of accommodating the buildings, and there already were other warehouses outside the boundary. 

‘They gather huge amounts of tourists’

Buckie SNP councillor Sonya Warren gave her backing to the development. 

She said: “I think it’s important to support this. Glenfarclas is keen on tourism as well as developing their business, and anything they do is usually very sympathetic to the area.” 

Heldon and Laich independent councillor John Cowe added: “I know Glenfarclas Distillery and I used to take my own foreign customers there, walk them in the door and sometimes carry them out. 

“It is a traditional business in a rural area, as are almost all distilleries in Moray. 

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe.

“They gather huge amounts of tourists to them and are a huge bonus to the local economy.” 

The warehouses will be sited to the north-east of the distillery, have a footprint of 1,993 sqm and able to store up to 5,000 casks between them. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal