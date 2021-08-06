Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Moray

RAF Lossiemouth jets snap photos of Russian planes intercepted over North Sea

By David Mackay
August 6, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 8:27 pm
One of the TU-142 Bear-F planes tracked by RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Jets have been scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in response to two Russian aircraft approaching the UK.

Typhoon fighters took off from the Moray base in response to the potential threat.

It is understood the jets were off the ground shortly after 11.30am on Friday.

Nato allies tracked the two Russian TU-142 Bear-F anti-submarine aircraft as they moved through European allied airspace.

