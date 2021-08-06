News / Moray RAF Lossiemouth jets snap photos of Russian planes intercepted over North Sea By David Mackay August 6, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 8:27 pm One of the TU-142 Bear-F planes tracked by RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth Jets have been scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in response to two Russian aircraft approaching the UK. Typhoon fighters took off from the Moray base in response to the potential threat. It is understood the jets were off the ground shortly after 11.30am on Friday. Nato allies tracked the two Russian TU-142 Bear-F anti-submarine aircraft as they moved through European allied airspace. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]