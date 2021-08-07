Police seek man who may be able to help Elgin assault investigation

Police have released a picture of a man who they believe could help them with an investigation into an assault that took place in Elgin in May.

The CCTV image shows a man in his early twenties with short brown hair and wearing an orange puffer jacket.

Officers hope he can assist with their inquiry into the assault, which happened outside the Edinburgh Woolen Mill on the town’s High Street at around 10pm on May 21.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is being asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3816 of 21 May, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any other person who may have other information that could assist officers with the Elgin assault investigation is also being asked to get in contact through the same channels.