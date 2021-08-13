Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Moray Council staff to get an extra day off to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 13, 2021, 6:00 am
HM Queen Elizabeth II
Moray Council staff will get a day off to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

Members of the education, communities and organisational development committee granted employees June 3, 2022 as an additional day of annual leave, with those working on that date able to take it at another time.

The UK and Scottish governments have allocated an extra bank holiday for a national celebration to mark the monarch’s 70 year reign. 

Instead of granting a public holiday, which would have cost the council £42,500 in extra pay, councillors took account of previous decisions when annual leave was granted for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011 and for the Queen’s diamond jubilee in June 2012.  

Denise Whitworth, deputy chief executive for education, communities and organisational development, told committee officers they were waiting on a decision from the Scottish Government on whether June 3 would be declared an additional non-teaching day and schools could close. 

She said: “This is not a decision we can take locally. The steer we’re waiting on nationally is whether the Scottish Government is likely to agree that rather than each individual authority writing to the Scottish Government.” 

The committee was asked to delegate authority to officers to make a decision on whether schools could close once a national position on an extra non- teaching day was known.

Instead members asked for a report to go to the next meeting of the education, children’s services and leisure committee. 

If an extra non-teaching day is not granted there will be an option of allocating an occasional holiday for Moray schools on June 3.

