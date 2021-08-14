Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
From the hustle of London to the peaceful Moray countryside: Distillery boss outlines vision for ‘unique’ distillery near Forres

By Sean McAngus
August 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 14, 2021, 10:48 am
Bimber Distillery boss Dariusz Plazewski reveals love for Moray as he outlines his vision for small craft whisky distillery.
A London distillery boss has revealed his love for Moray and Speyside after outlining his vision for a new craft whisky distillery near Forres.

Last month, Moray Council approved plans to convert the old livestock barns at Wester Green, Dunphail, into a whisky distillery.

The team behind London’s Bimber Distillery will now renovate the existing farm sheds, erect a new cask storage space and a stone building for traditional floor malting.

The company also hope to attract visitors by building a dedicated visitor centre.

Distillation to start in 2022

Bosses are hoping distillation can start on site at Dunphail Distillery in 2022.

The distillery will support local contractors, businesses and deliver a jobs boost through the creation of around 10 roles.

Why chose Moray for distillery?

For years, Bimber founder Dariusz Plazewski has enjoyed trips to the region.

Now he wants to be part of the thrilling whisky community in Moray and Speyside.

Mr Plazewski said: “I picked Forres because it is in Moray Speyside and I love the area.

“It is close enough to cites and I have visited Forres many times.

“When I spotted that place I thought I would just go for it.

“I love the location and emotionally the closed distillery Dallas Du is on the way to see our site.”

An artist’s impression of what the Dunphail Distillery will look like

What will be different about this Moray distillery?

The region has an array of distilleries, but Mr Plazewski stressed Dunphail Distillery would be unique and bring something different.

He told the P&J: “We are not designing the distillery around being a visitor centre.

“It will be properly functioning to produce the whisky we want.

“The visitors is something on top.

“We want people to see the real hands on process rather than cutting any corners.”

Bimber founder Dariusz Plazewski

‘What we are building isn’t just another distillery’

The distillery aims to produce a full-bodied, fruit-forward spirit in both unpeated and peated styles.

He said it is “important” to get back to the tradition of making whisky by hand.

He added: “We are going back 100 years and before the industrial revolution.

“Then everything was done by hand and people didn’t rush.

“What we are building isn’t just another distillery.

“We want people to understand every part of the process and appreciate the time and work.

“The process will include direct fire.”

Work on the site is expected to begin within the next fortnight.

