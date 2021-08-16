Paedophile caught on secret camera abusing teenage girl

A sex predator was snared after his ex-partner rigged up a camera to catch him preying on a teenage girl.

Gerard Haggerty abused the child including raping her when she was just 12.

The 61-year-old’s former partner had “suspicions” about Haggerty and the girl.

Along with her son, the woman helped set up a camera in the home in Elgin she still shared with her ex-partner of 30 years.