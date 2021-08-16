News / Moray Paedophile caught on secret camera abusing teenage girl By Grant McCabe August 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 8:12 pm The High Court in Glasgow A sex predator was snared after his ex-partner rigged up a camera to catch him preying on a teenage girl. Gerard Haggerty abused the child including raping her when she was just 12. The 61-year-old’s former partner had “suspicions” about Haggerty and the girl. Along with her son, the woman helped set up a camera in the home in Elgin she still shared with her ex-partner of 30 years. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]