Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Police issue appeal for missing Elgin man Graham McCausland

By Craig Munro
August 16, 2021, 4:13 pm
Graham McCausland, who was last seen in Elgin on August 12.
An appeal has been issued by police for Graham McCausland, who is missing from his home in Elgin.

Mr McCausland, 65, was last seen in the Moray town last Thursday, August 12, at around 5pm.

He is 5ft 11in, with short grey receding hair, and is known to frequent the Findhorn and Culbin Forest areas.

When Mr McCausland was last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and a black cap, and he was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who might be able to provide information on his whereabouts, or who has seen him since last Thursday, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the incident number 20210815-1484.

