Restrictions on A96 near Fochabers following two vehicle crash

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Fochabers was restricted in both directions due to a two vehicle crash.

Police received reports of the collision between Mosstodloch and Lhanbryde at around 4.45pm on Monday.

Nobody involved in the crash was injured.

Motorists were being advised to use an alternative route but the road has since been cleared.

A police spokesman said: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Mosstodloch and Lhanbryde around 4.45pm on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“No-one was injured and the road is currently blocked. Local diversions are in place.”