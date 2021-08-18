Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021
News / Moray

Cyclist injured after hit and run on Buckie High Street

By Kirstin Tait
August 18, 2021, 9:24 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 9:39 am
Buckie High Street.
Buckie High Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a hit and run in Buckie.

The crash happened at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 10 when a small white car crashed into a woman on High Street, near Sandy’s Carpets.

The woman was injured as a result and police say the driver drove off without stopping and failed to report the crash.

The force is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact PC Adele MacIntyre at Buckie Police Station or to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

 

