Cyclist injured after hit and run on Buckie High Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a hit and run in Buckie.

The crash happened at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 10 when a small white car crashed into a woman on High Street, near Sandy’s Carpets.

The woman was injured as a result and police say the driver drove off without stopping and failed to report the crash.

The force is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact PC Adele MacIntyre at Buckie Police Station or to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.