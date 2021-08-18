How a broken down bus kickstarted a 50-year friendship between Lossiemouth and a German town

It was a friendship borne out of a Moray community’s generosity towards a group of German visitors.

The 50th anniversary of the connection between Hersbruck and Lossiemouth will be marked next year.

The twinning started in 1972 after Lossiemouth residents gave tourists a place to stay after their bus broke down.

The twinning project was spearheaded by the Moray town’s last provost Dick Freeman, who served from 1970 to 1974.

From Moray to Bavaria

Ever since, families from Lossiemouth and Hersbruck in Bavaria have visited each other quite regularly.

Lossiemouth Hersbruck Twin Town Association chairman James Allan said: “It started after the Lossie people had taken them in after the bus broke down.

“The partnership was spearheaded by the provost at the time Dick Freeman.”

‘They are like family’

He added: “Families have stayed in each other’s homes over the years.

“The people I stayed with have also stayed with me over about 35 years.

“I have grown up with their family and they treat me like one of their family.

“It is same with all the families.

“One woman from Lossie even married a man from Hersbruck and has a shop out there now.”

Hopes pandemic doesn’t derail celebrations

Trips are set to take place next year to mark the milestone.

A group from Lossiemouth will visit Hersbruck in July, while a group from Hersbruck will visit Lossiemouth in August.

This comes after trips were axed this year and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hersbruck mayor Robert Ilg said: “I hope that we can celebrate the 50th anniversary together and that the pandemic does not spoil our plans.

“My hope is that we can keep the friendship as it is now for a long time to come.

“In Hersbruck, we notice that after the enormous global tourism offer of the last few

years, younger people are also interested in an exchange again.

“My hope is that, in addition to the existing family contacts, younger families from Lossiemouth and Hersbruck will join forces again and cultivate a lasting friendship.

“We are all looking forward to seeing our friends again and 50 years is no mean feat.

“And I am very pleased that we are striving for the next decade in good fellowship.”

