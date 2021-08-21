Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Moray

Wild swimmers rescued after getting into difficulty in the Moray Firth

By Michelle Henderson
August 21, 2021, 6:12 pm Updated: August 21, 2021, 6:25 pm
Rescuers were called to Hopeman East Beach this afternoon after four wild swimmers became stranded.
Rescuers were called to Hopeman East Beach this afternoon after four wild swimmers became stranded.

Two wild swimmers have been rescued from the water after getting into difficulty near Hopeman.

Rescuers were called to Hopeman East Beach around 1pm following concerns for several people in the water.

Four swimmers found themselves caught in a rip current and were being dragged out to sea.

Two swimmers managed to reach the shoreline safely as two others remained stranded.

Members of Burghead coastguard rescue team and Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) attended the scene alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.

Upon arrival Burghead officers, equipped with water rescue experience, dived into the water and swam through breaking surf to locate the two casualties.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness was called to Hopeman East Beach alongside members of Burghead coastguard and Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro).

Safely ashore, the individuals were assessed by members of Inverness coastguard before being allowed to return home.

Moray coastguard have now provided guidance to fellow wild swimmers on how to deal with a rip current.

They wrote: “Rips are strong currents running out to sea which can quickly drag you out of your depth.

“Sometimes they reach speeds faster than an Olympic swimmer, so it might not be a surprise that they’re a major cause of accidental drowning on beaches worldwide.

“They can be difficult to spot, so Dr Rob Brander used dye to help show us what they look like. Please share.

“To break the grip of a rip: don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, wade don’t swim. If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore | Raise your hand, shout for help.”

