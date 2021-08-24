Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Lossiemouth can bounce back, just like I did’: How redundancy and lockdown inspired this Moray woman to start up her own business

By Sean McAngus
August 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 3:33 pm
With This Dress's owner Julie Smith inside her bridal boutique Picture by Jason Hedges

A Lossiemouth woman who followed her dream of opening a bridal boutique after being made redundant is predicting big things for her town’s post-pandemic future.

Julie Smith opened the doors of With This Dress for the first time in May.

The former whisky marketing manager said being made redundant at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in 2019 and the following year’s lockdown inspired her to set up her first business.

With This Dress’s owner Julie Smith inside her bridal boutique.

Julie said: “I was made redundant the November before lockdown struck.

“I have always wanted to set up a boutique.

“The beginning of last year I thought I would bite the bullet and do it.”

It has taken time to get everything in order for her new bridal shop, which is located in Lossiemouth’s Queen Street.

But the enforced change in her circumstances encouraged Julie to just go for it.

She said: “I was a corporate girl and worked in London for 21 years before returning to Lossiemouth. I’ve always been employed.

“Lockdown inspired me to think about me and plan for the future.”

Working together

Julie highlighted the importance of businesses like Harbour Lights, McClintock Optical Styling Boutique and others working together to promote Lossiemouth.

She added: “I think we all share the same energy that we believe in our businesses and passion.

“Everybody has a story about how they came to Lossiemouth and a real love for the town.

The future is bright for Lossiemouth.”

Julie Smith

“There are a lot of independent businesses and shops in the town.

“The future is bright for Lossiemouth and I appreciate everything which the town stands for.

“All business owners are quite active and Lossiemouth is a destination place as many people beyond Moray visit our boutiques.”

How is Lossiemouth going to bounce back from the pandemic?

Like every town and city in Scotland, the pandemic hit Lossiemouth hard.

But before Covid even struck, the town was already suffering from the closure of the popular East Beach crossing in July 2019.

According to business bosses, this was costing the town an estimated £1.5m annually in visitor spend.

An aerial view of Lossiemouth.

Lossiemouth Business Association (LBA) wants to entice visitors back by highlighting its attractions.

Last month, the group launched the A Fine Day Out campaign which includes suggested itineraries of activities for visitors to enjoy.

