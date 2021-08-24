Work to begin on £280k resurfacing project for A96 in Keith

Resurfacing works will begin in Keith this week.

The £280,000 project on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be carried out overnight for two weeks, starting on Sunday.

A 10mph speed limit in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day except Fridays and Saturdays, when no work will take place.

During those working hours, Station Road and Wellington Terrace will be closed and traffic will be diverted via the B9116.

Nelson Terrace and Duff Street will also be closed with vehicles being diverted onto Fife Street via Mar Place, while temporary traffic lights are to be installed on Fife Street, Regent Court and Union Street.

‘Creating a smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £280,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety – however, we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.”

Mr Stewart also encouraged road users to plan journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.