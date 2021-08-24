Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Moray

New businesses in Moray could benefit from £75k grant

By Ellie Milne
August 24, 2021, 8:20 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 8:40 pm
Applications for the grant are now open to new businesses in Moray
Entrepreneurs launching small businesses in Moray could benefit from a new £75,000 start-up grant which aims to stimulate economic recovery in the area.

The fund has been created to help new businesses with start-up costs and to mitigate against any issues relating to the end of the furlough scheme.

Through this start-up scheme, Business Gateway will be able to provide the best support possible to the local business community.

Moray Council’s contribution to the fund is coming from underspend from the Business Gateway services, which means there is no additional cost to the council.

The other half has come from £35,000 of match funding which has been secured by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The scheme will launch in September and run until March 2022, or earlier if funds run out before then. New ventures from any sector could be supported with a start-up grant of £1,500.

Applicants will be asked to describe the benefits of their business to the local economy as well as proving market analysis, a business plan and financial projections.

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said targeted support is “key to encouraging new business to start up in a recovering financial climate”.

He said: “Whilst the Covid pandemic has thrown up many challenges, it has also brought out some exceptional resilience and entrepreneurialism from many businesses.

“We have seen people whose work or business has been affected by Covid looking at new ideas, including new start-up businesses.

“It is important that we support that innovation and new business development and this grant scheme is an excellent way to do that.

“I would encourage people with new business ideas to consider applying and make the most of the support that is available through grant schemes and business advisory services, including our own Business Gateway team.”

