News / Moray Crews attend large blaze at farm buildings near Forres By Lauren Taylor August 24, 2021, 9:42 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 10:39 pm Crews were called to the farm at about 8.20pm. Photo: Marc Hindley Fire crews have been called a blaze at farm buildings near Forres. The alarm was raised at about 8.20pm after smoke was seen at the site at Tarras, east of the Moray town. The site is next to the A96 Elgin road near the Forres Enterprise Park. Crews were called to the scene at about 8.20pm. Photo: Marc Hindley. A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that four appliances were in attendance at the scene. It is believed the farm buildings are unused. Fire crews remained to dampen down the fire after it was extinguished shortly before 10pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close