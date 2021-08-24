Crews attend large blaze at farm buildings near Forres

Fire crews have been called a blaze at farm buildings near Forres.

The alarm was raised at about 8.20pm after smoke was seen at the site at Tarras, east of the Moray town.

The site is next to the A96 Elgin road near the Forres Enterprise Park.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that four appliances were in attendance at the scene.

It is believed the farm buildings are unused.

Fire crews remained to dampen down the fire after it was extinguished shortly before 10pm.