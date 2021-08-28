Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Child and woman taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Keith

By Denny Andonova
August 28, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: August 28, 2021, 7:38 pm
Police were called to a two-car crash near Keith at around 3.50pm.
A child and a woman have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Keith.

The incident happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at the Newmill Road junction at around 3.50pm today.

Police confirmed a child, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and the woman driving the other car have sustained minor injuries following the collision.

They have both been taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two-car crash on the A96 at the B9017 junction near Keith at 3.50pm.

“Officers attended the scene and the road was closed shortly after.

“A child and a woman sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital as a precaution.

The road was reopen to traffic as usual at around 5.50pm.

