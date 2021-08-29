Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Buckie Classic Car show makes a roaring return attracting hundreds of car enthusiasts

By Denny Andonova
August 29, 2021, 7:59 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 9:32 pm
Hundreds gathered at Linzee Gordon Park for the Sunday event.

Hundreds of motor enthusiasts flocked to Moray this weekend for the grand return of a popular vintage car event.

People from far and near were quick to grab the opportunity to spend a day out in the sun as the Buckie Classic Car show made a roaring come back after last year’s cancellation.

Around 450 exhibitors gathered at Linzee Gordon Park on Sunday to present a wide range of one-of-a-kind classic vehicles – including vintage Mini Coopers, Audis and even a Vauxhall racing car.

A number of local community groups also took part in the popular event selling items and promoting their causes at colourful stalls scattered across the park.

After last year’s sold-out event was forced to cancel amid concerns over rising Covid cases in Aberdeen, show bosses were delighted to once again welcome people and get some sense of normality back.

Speaking to Aberdeen Journals before the event, car show chairman John Clark said: “It’s been a long time but we’re delighted to finally be back.

“It’s bringing a sense of normality back after a year and a half of restrictions.

“The support we’ve had over the last 18 months has been excellent, we’ve all been taken aback by it and are very grateful.

“We’re full up with 450 exhibitors booked to come along on the day.

“We’ve our usual mix of people from the local area and from further afield and there’ll be a warm welcome for them all.

“We want everyone to have a enjoyable and safe day out.”

