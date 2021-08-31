Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Moray

Hundreds pack streets outside Elgin City to say farewell to Jimmy McLean

By David Mackay
August 31, 2021, 5:05 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 8:45 pm
Jimmy McLean cheered Elgin City from the Borough Briggs terraces for 60 years.
Hundreds of friends have filled the streets of Elgin to applaud one of the town’s favourite sons on his final journey.

Jimmy McLean died on August 22 at the age of 71.

The diehard Elgin City and Aberdeen fan was taken into the hearts of many across the community.

On Tuesday hundreds packed streets in the Moray town so people could say their final farewell to the popular loon.

Diehard football fan

The football fanatic was perhaps best known on the Borough Briggs terraces, where he cheered Elgin City for 60 years while clutching a radio to hear scores from elsewhere.

And friends wearing both Elgin City and Aberdeen scarves and tops filled the pavement outside the football ground to pay their own tribute.

Despite his advancing years, friends still took Mr McLean to the matches – where he would often blether to other supporters through the game.

When the cortege passed, they started applauding in recognition of the impact he made on life in the community.

Hundreds of people filled both sides of the streets outside Elgin City FC’s ground. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Scarves from both his favourite teams, Elgin City and Aberdeen, were laid on his coffin for his final journey.

Jimmy McLean and Elgin

For years Mr McLean was a fixture on Elgin High Street selling Evening Express and Green Final papers from a small hut.

Many knew him from going to the pub with copies of the latest sports news to sell to punters.

His popularity in the town made his birthdays huge celebrations with Mr McLean often taking to the stage himself to sing.

Jimmy McLean in his younger days selling newspapers.

He used his 70th birthday last year to raise about £2,000 for the Moray branch of the Friends of Chernobyl charity.

Friends took Mr McLean from Anderson’s care home, where he spent his final years, to visit his old haunts earlier this month.

Well-wishers stopped to share stories while cars tooted in the streets.

His death prompted an outpouring of memories from across the world with friend Lorna Whyte revealing she received about 2,000 messages.

