Fire crews extinguish large blaze in Moray village

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a large blaze at a property in Moray.

Fire crews were dispatched to the village of Milltown of Rothiemay following reports of a fire at The Old Manse.

The alarm was raised at 21.08pm this evening.

It’s understood a dwelling property and horse stables were at the centre of the blaze.

The property owners and their horses are believed to be safe and well.

Four fire crews from Huntly, Keith and Aberchirder were called to the property to bring the blaze under control, alongside the water carrier from Turriff station.