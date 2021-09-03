Cullen harbour repair works costing £125,000 under way

Moray Council has yet again had to splash the cash on repairs of Cullen harbour.

Sections of the seawall at the harbour have fallen into disrepair and there is concrete coming loose from the structure.

The wall is being refaced and voids behind the timber piles to the south of the harbour are being infilled.

Because the wall is subject to harsh weather and sea conditions, the repairs will include breaking weakened areas apart and filling them in with a more suitable marine concrete.

Back in 2018 huge repairs were needed after oart of the harbour collapsed and left a gaping hole.

The effects of this damage are still evident and it is hoped that these works will strengthen the wall for good.

Convener of Moray Council Shona Morrison said: “This project marks significant investment of £125,000 within Cullen harbour through our capital programme of works.

“It will improve the integrity of the seawall and safeguard the structure against the elements.”

This set of works are due to be completed by November.

While construction is ongoing, pedestrians are advised to avoid the north pier and footpath around the harbour basin.

A diversion route and fencing are being put in place to ensure the safety of all in the area.